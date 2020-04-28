Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €80.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2020

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been given a €80.00 ($93.02) target price by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential downside of 13.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SY1. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €89.00 ($103.49) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €88.25 ($102.62).

Shares of FRA:SY1 opened at €92.44 ($107.49) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €86.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of €89.38. Symrise has a one year low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a one year high of €73.48 ($85.44).

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

