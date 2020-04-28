Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “GBX 440” Price Target for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

HSBC (LON:HSBA) has been assigned a GBX 440 ($5.79) price objective by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.55% from the company’s previous close.

HSBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of HSBC to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 490 ($6.45) in a report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.52) price objective (down from GBX 550 ($7.23)) on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.84) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 745 ($9.80) and set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 522 ($6.87).

Shares of HSBC stock opened at GBX 412.95 ($5.43) on Tuesday. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 5.76 ($0.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 741 ($9.75). The stock has a market capitalization of $84.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 446.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 546.68.

In other HSBC news, insider Noel Quinn sold 8,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 482 ($6.34), for a total transaction of £39,702.34 ($52,226.18). Also, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 45,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 562 ($7.39), for a total transaction of £254,108.30 ($334,265.06). In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,640 shares of company stock worth $64,454,610.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

