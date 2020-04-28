Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

AEIS has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $50.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $78.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.90 and a 200-day moving average of $61.73. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.61.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $338.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter worth $28,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 427.4% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 617 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 862.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

