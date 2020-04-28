Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ocado Group to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,090 ($14.34) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector performer” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 1,220 ($16.05) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ocado Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a GBX 932 ($12.26) price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,349.79 ($17.76).

Shares of OCDO opened at GBX 1,644.50 ($21.63) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,353.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,269.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.47. Ocado Group has a 52 week low of GBX 994.01 ($13.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,655.50 ($21.78).

In other news, insider Stuart Rose sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,125 ($14.80), for a total value of £1,687,500 ($2,219,810.58).

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

