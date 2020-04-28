XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
XPS opened at GBX 116.16 ($1.53) on Tuesday. XPS Pensions Group has a one year low of GBX 95 ($1.25) and a one year high of GBX 168 ($2.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.46, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 115.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 128.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 million and a PE ratio of 16.59.
About XPS Pensions Group
