XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Apr 28th, 2020

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

XPS opened at GBX 116.16 ($1.53) on Tuesday. XPS Pensions Group has a one year low of GBX 95 ($1.25) and a one year high of GBX 168 ($2.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.46, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 115.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 128.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 million and a PE ratio of 16.59.

About XPS Pensions Group

XPS Pensions Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

