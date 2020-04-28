Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €27.00 Price Target

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been assigned a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective by Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €24.03 ($27.94).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

EVK opened at €22.24 ($25.86) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €20.09 and a 200-day moving average price of €24.20. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($38.34).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.