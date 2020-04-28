Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) CFO Vittal Vasista Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) CFO Vittal Vasista sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 223,215 shares in the company, valued at $8,928,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Regenxbio stock opened at $43.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 10.25, a quick ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.08. Regenxbio Inc has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $55.23.

Get Regenxbio alerts:

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $11.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.67 million. Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 25.21% and a negative net margin of 268.88%. Research analysts expect that Regenxbio Inc will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 24.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Regenxbio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,185,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regenxbio by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regenxbio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,254,000. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RGNX shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regenxbio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Regenxbio from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Regenxbio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.40.

About Regenxbio

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Regenxbio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regenxbio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.