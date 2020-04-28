Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) Insider Adam Wiener Sells 5,000 Shares

Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) insider Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,233,721. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Adam Wiener also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 26th, Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00.

On Thursday, February 13th, Adam Wiener sold 32,500 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $945,100.00.

Shares of RDFN opened at $20.36 on Tuesday. Redfin Corp has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $32.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 1.59.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.17 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 25.14% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The company’s revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Redfin Corp will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Redfin by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,001,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,158,000 after buying an additional 2,110,499 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in Redfin by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,057,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,204,000 after purchasing an additional 128,347 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 464.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,952,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,594 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,784,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,715,000 after acquiring an additional 52,447 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Redfin by 396.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,705,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RDFN shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Redfin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Redfin from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

