J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) CFO Mark R. Belgya Sells 750 Shares

J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $87,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,644,247.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $120.85 on Tuesday. J M Smucker Co has a 52-week low of $91.88 and a 52-week high of $128.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.47 and a 200-day moving average of $107.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.12. J M Smucker had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on J M Smucker from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet raised J M Smucker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in J M Smucker by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in J M Smucker by 963.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in J M Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in J M Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

