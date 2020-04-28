Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) CMO Susan Vobejda Sells 365 Shares

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) CMO Susan Vobejda sold 365 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $94,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,131,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Susan Vobejda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 14th, Susan Vobejda sold 875 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.87, for a total transaction of $202,886.25.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $263.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.96, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Trade Desk Inc has a twelve month low of $136.00 and a twelve month high of $323.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.10.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.64. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $215.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $330.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $310.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Trade Desk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $320.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 254.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

