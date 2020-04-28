Superloop Ltd (ASX:SLC) Insider Stephanie Lai Acquires 95,000 Shares

Superloop Ltd (ASX:SLC) insider Stephanie Lai bought 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.77 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of A$73,150.00 ($51,879.43).
ASX SLC opened at A$0.77 ($0.55) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52. Superloop Ltd has a one year low of A$0.44 ($0.31) and a one year high of A$1.90 ($1.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is A$0.77 and its 200-day moving average is A$0.92.
About Superloop
Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Superloop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superloop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.