Superloop Ltd (ASX:SLC) Insider Stephanie Lai Acquires 95,000 Shares

Superloop Ltd (ASX:SLC) insider Stephanie Lai bought 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.77 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of A$73,150.00 ($51,879.43).

ASX SLC opened at A$0.77 ($0.55) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52. Superloop Ltd has a one year low of A$0.44 ($0.31) and a one year high of A$1.90 ($1.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is A$0.77 and its 200-day moving average is A$0.92.

About Superloop

Superloop Limited engages in the design, construction, development, and operation of independent telecommunications infrastructure in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers network solutions for wholesale, enterprise, and channel customers. It is also involved in the operation of a fixed wireless broadband network; and provision of cloud and managed IT services for corporate customers, as well as cyber safety and security services.

