SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Matthew Miau Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Matthew Miau bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.00 per share, with a total value of $73,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 190,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,893,068. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SNX opened at $76.21 on Tuesday. SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $52.06 and a 1-year high of $153.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.47.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.18. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SNX shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $175.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in SYNNEX by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 49,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in SYNNEX by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 49,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares during the period. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.