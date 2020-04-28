AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) COO Carrie E. Hansen Sells 3,172 Shares

AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 3,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $71,814.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 297,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,734,992.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE AMK opened at $22.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AssetMark Financial Holdings has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $34.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.04.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $111.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial Holdings will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

AMK has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,291,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,471,000 after buying an additional 55,709 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,263,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,654,000 after purchasing an additional 306,024 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 820,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,812,000 after purchasing an additional 132,420 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 497,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,436,000 after purchasing an additional 304,705 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 235,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 41,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

