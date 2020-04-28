AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) COO Carrie E. Hansen Sells 3,172 Shares

AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 3,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $71,814.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 297,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,734,992.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE AMK opened at $22.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AssetMark Financial Holdings has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $34.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.04.
AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $111.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial Holdings will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,291,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,471,000 after buying an additional 55,709 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,263,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,654,000 after purchasing an additional 306,024 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 820,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,812,000 after purchasing an additional 132,420 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 497,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,436,000 after purchasing an additional 304,705 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 235,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 41,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.78% of the company’s stock.
AssetMark Financial Company Profile
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.
