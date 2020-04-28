SharpSpring Inc (NASDAQ:SHSP) Major Shareholder Cat Rock Capital Management Lp Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

SharpSpring Inc (NASDAQ:SHSP) major shareholder Cat Rock Capital Management Lp sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total value of $66,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cat Rock Capital Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Cat Rock Capital Management Lp sold 53,412 shares of SharpSpring stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $363,735.72.

On Monday, April 20th, Cat Rock Capital Management Lp sold 3,614 shares of SharpSpring stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $22,912.76.

On Friday, April 17th, Cat Rock Capital Management Lp sold 38,386 shares of SharpSpring stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $254,499.18.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Cat Rock Capital Management Lp sold 6,000 shares of SharpSpring stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $33,480.00.

On Friday, March 13th, Cat Rock Capital Management Lp sold 1,385 shares of SharpSpring stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $11,827.90.

On Thursday, March 5th, Cat Rock Capital Management Lp sold 3,103 shares of SharpSpring stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $36,243.04.

On Thursday, February 27th, Cat Rock Capital Management Lp sold 20,298 shares of SharpSpring stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $245,199.84.

Shares of SharpSpring stock opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. SharpSpring Inc has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $21.10. The company has a market capitalization of $75.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). SharpSpring had a negative return on equity of 39.35% and a negative net margin of 54.58%. The company had revenue of $6.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SharpSpring Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SharpSpring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of SharpSpring in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on SharpSpring in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on SharpSpring from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SharpSpring currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of SharpSpring by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SharpSpring by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SharpSpring by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SharpSpring by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SharpSpring by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About SharpSpring

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation solution for small and mid-size businesses. It markets and sells its products and services through sales teams and third party resellers. The company was formerly known as SMTP, Inc and changed its name to SharpSpring, Inc in December 2015.

