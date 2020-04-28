Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Director Philip Uhde Sells 1,652 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Director Philip Uhde sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $64,758.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $40.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.15. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.70 and a 12-month high of $59.32.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.39 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 80,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 23,268 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 260.8% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 6,543 shares in the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 737,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,405,000 after acquiring an additional 21,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IBKR. TheStreet lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Article: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.