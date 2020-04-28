Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) COO Gerard Wendolowski Sells 8,334 Shares of Stock

Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) COO Gerard Wendolowski sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $60,088.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,938.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPU opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. Aspen Group Inc has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $157.40 million, a PE ratio of -21.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.53.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $12.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Group Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASPU. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,242,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,088,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the fourth quarter worth $873,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the fourth quarter worth $754,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the fourth quarter worth $528,000. 26.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASPU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

