Insider Selling: Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) Director Sells 782 Shares of Stock

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) Director Michael O. Fifer sold 782 shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $43,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE RGR opened at $54.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $950.85 million, a PE ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.27. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a 52 week low of $38.44 and a 52 week high of $57.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.10.
Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 11.61%.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RGR. TheStreet raised shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.
About Sturm Ruger & Company Inc
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.
