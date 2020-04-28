Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Director Mai Fyfield Sells 306 Shares of Stock

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.86, for a total transaction of $38,207.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,207.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mai Fyfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 24th, Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total transaction of $29,617.74.

On Monday, February 24th, Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $33,656.94.

ROKU stock opened at $128.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Roku Inc has a 12 month low of $58.22 and a 12 month high of $176.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.37 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.82.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Roku had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.43 million. Equities analysts predict that Roku Inc will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Roku by 1,110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Roku from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.53.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

