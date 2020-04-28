Pico Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PICO) Director Eric H. Speron Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Pico Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PICO) Director Eric H. Speron purchased 5,000 shares of Pico stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $38,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,716.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PICO opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $145.68 million, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.08. Pico Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $11.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86.

Get Pico alerts:

Pico (NASDAQ:PICO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pico had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $10.36 million for the quarter.

Pico declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 50.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pico during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pico by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Pico by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 8,716 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Pico by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 6,872 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pico by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Pico Company Profile

PICO Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The Company sells its water rights to real estate developers, power generating facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Pico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.