Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Short Interest Down 18.4% in April

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the March 31st total of 4,880,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

In other Gran Tierra Energy news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp purchased 3,126,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $781,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,532,176 shares in the company, valued at $20,883,044. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brooke N. Wade acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.27 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 427,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,452. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,434,670 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,928.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 29,800 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gran Tierra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 304.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 69,887 shares during the last quarter.

GTE stock opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. Gran Tierra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $2.44.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $127.93 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GTE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.09.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

