Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Metro (ETR:B4B3) a €8.40 Price Target

Metro (ETR:B4B3) has been given a €8.40 ($9.77) price objective by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on B4B3. Warburg Research set a €8.50 ($9.88) target price on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Independent Research set a €8.30 ($9.65) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. HSBC set a €7.30 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €10.61 ($12.33).

Shares of Metro stock opened at €8.22 ($9.56) on Tuesday. Metro has a 1 year low of €7.26 ($8.44) and a 1 year high of €14.50 ($16.86). The firm has a market cap of $24.46 million and a PE ratio of -7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 247.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €8.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €11.82.

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

