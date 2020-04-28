VIQ Solutions Inc (CVE:VQS) Director Purchases C$35,300.00 in Stock

VIQ Solutions Inc (CVE:VQS) Director Larry Douglas Taylor bought 10,000 shares of VIQ Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 420,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,484,520.32.

Shares of VIQ Solutions stock opened at C$3.53 on Tuesday. VIQ Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$1.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.50. The firm has a market cap of $62.09 million and a PE ratio of -7.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 644.04.

Get VIQ Solutions alerts:

VIQ Solutions Company Profile

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology; and Transcription. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for VIQ Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIQ Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.