8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CFO Steven Gatoff Sells 2,062 Shares of Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CFO Steven Gatoff sold 2,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $34,332.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,234 shares in the company, valued at $436,796.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
EGHT stock opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.61 and its 200 day moving average is $18.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 0.91. 8×8, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $26.67.
8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $118.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.11 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 35.94% and a negative return on equity of 49.59%. 8X8’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EGHT shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. 8X8 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.23.
8X8 Company Profile
8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.
