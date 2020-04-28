8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CFO Steven Gatoff Sells 2,062 Shares of Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CFO Steven Gatoff sold 2,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $34,332.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,234 shares in the company, valued at $436,796.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

EGHT stock opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.61 and its 200 day moving average is $18.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 0.91. 8×8, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $26.67.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $118.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.11 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 35.94% and a negative return on equity of 49.59%. 8X8’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 30,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in 8X8 by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in 8X8 by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 154,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in 8X8 by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in 8X8 by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 79,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EGHT shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. 8X8 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.23.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

