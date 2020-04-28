Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) Short Interest Update

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,300 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the March 31st total of 276,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 186,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of XIN stock opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.63 million, a P/E ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.38. Xinyuan Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.37.

Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xinyuan Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $906.70 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 99,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 21,983 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 24,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Xinyuan Real Estate by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 74,823 shares during the period. 3.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xinyuan Real Estate

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops residential real estate properties for middle income consumers in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, or high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools; and small scale residential properties, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

