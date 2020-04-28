Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) a €40.00 Price Target

Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) has been given a €40.00 ($46.51) price target by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HFG. Deutsche Bank set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on Hellofresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on Hellofresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.30 ($18.95) target price on Hellofresh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays set a €27.50 ($31.98) price target on Hellofresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Hellofresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €27.80 ($32.33).

Shares of ETR:HFG opened at €34.82 ($40.49) on Tuesday. Hellofresh has a 12-month low of €8.00 ($9.30) and a 12-month high of €32.94 ($38.30). The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion and a PE ratio of -561.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of €26.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of €21.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.34.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

