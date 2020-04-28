Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) Short Interest Up 24.8% in April

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 818,500 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the March 31st total of 655,800 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 428,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

ZYME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Zymeworks from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Shares of ZYME opened at $38.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.47. Zymeworks has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $52.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.25.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $1.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 492.27% and a negative return on equity of 54.92%. Equities research analysts expect that Zymeworks will post -4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZYME. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Zymeworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Zymeworks by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP boosted its stake in Zymeworks by 181.2% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Zymeworks in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Regenxbio Inc CFO Vittal Vasista Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock
Regenxbio Inc CFO Vittal Vasista Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock
Redfin Corp Insider Adam Wiener Sells 5,000 Shares
Redfin Corp Insider Adam Wiener Sells 5,000 Shares
J M Smucker Co CFO Mark R. Belgya Sells 750 Shares
J M Smucker Co CFO Mark R. Belgya Sells 750 Shares
Trade Desk Inc CMO Susan Vobejda Sells 365 Shares
Trade Desk Inc CMO Susan Vobejda Sells 365 Shares
Superloop Ltd Insider Stephanie Lai Acquires 95,000 Shares
Superloop Ltd Insider Stephanie Lai Acquires 95,000 Shares
SYNNEX Co. Director Matthew Miau Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock
SYNNEX Co. Director Matthew Miau Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report