Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) Short Interest Up 24.8% in April

Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 818,500 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the March 31st total of 655,800 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 428,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

ZYME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Zymeworks from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Shares of ZYME opened at $38.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.47. Zymeworks has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $52.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.25.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $1.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 492.27% and a negative return on equity of 54.92%. Equities research analysts expect that Zymeworks will post -4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZYME. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Zymeworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Zymeworks by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP boosted its stake in Zymeworks by 181.2% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Zymeworks in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

