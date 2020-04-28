3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) EVP Andrew Martin Johnson Sells 4,000 Shares

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 230,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Andrew Martin Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 30th, Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $32,000.00.

Shares of DDD opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.52 million, a P/E ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.01. 3D Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $12.56.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The 3D printing company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $164.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.45 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,319,331 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $27,053,000 after acquiring an additional 86,786 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in 3D Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its stake in 3D Systems by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 152,300 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 147,973 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DDD shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on 3D Systems from $12.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Loop Capital cut 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet cut 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

