Canfor Pulp Products Inc (TSE:CFX) Director Conrad Alfred Pinette Acquires 6,000 Shares

Canfor Pulp Products Inc (TSE:CFX) Director Conrad Alfred Pinette bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$60,425.

TSE:CFX opened at C$6.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.01 million and a P/E ratio of -11.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29. Canfor Pulp Products Inc has a twelve month low of C$4.01 and a twelve month high of C$14.90.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$247.50 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Canfor Pulp Products Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CFX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of Canfor Pulp Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$11.25 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

