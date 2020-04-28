Leaf Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:LEAF) Major Shareholder Oak Investment Partners Xii L Sells 20,000 Shares

Leaf Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:LEAF) major shareholder Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $23,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Oak Investment Partners Xii L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 15th, Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 545 shares of Leaf Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $822.95.

On Monday, April 13th, Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 4,000 shares of Leaf Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total value of $6,080.00.

On Thursday, April 9th, Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 9,000 shares of Leaf Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $13,500.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 23,899 shares of Leaf Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $36,087.49.

On Friday, April 3rd, Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 10,000 shares of Leaf Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $15,000.00.

On Friday, March 13th, Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 50,000 shares of Leaf Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $123,000.00.

Leaf Group stock opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. Leaf Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $8.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.96.

Leaf Group (NASDAQ:LEAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Leaf Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Leaf Group by 225.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Leaf Group by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leaf Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 7,068 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Leaf Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Leaf Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 244,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 7,865 shares during the last quarter.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer Internet company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home décor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, an artist-driven home décor brand.

