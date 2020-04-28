8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) EVP Dejan Deklich Sells 1,277 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2020

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) EVP Dejan Deklich sold 1,277 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $21,262.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,414.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dejan Deklich also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, March 20th, Dejan Deklich sold 7,981 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $113,010.96.

8X8 stock opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. 8×8, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $26.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.41.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a negative net margin of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $118.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 5,114,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,597,000 after acquiring an additional 664,154 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,177,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,450,000 after buying an additional 388,800 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,070,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,188,000 after buying an additional 930,947 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,842,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,018,000 after buying an additional 629,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,827,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,736,000 after buying an additional 14,814 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EGHT shares. ValuEngine lowered 8X8 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on 8X8 from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.23.

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

