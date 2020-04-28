GEE Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Short Interest Update

GEE Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the March 31st total of 15,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of JOB opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. GEE Group has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $1.41.

Get GEE Group alerts:

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.56 million during the quarter.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of GEE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GEE Group stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in GEE Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,013 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 2.81% of GEE Group worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About GEE Group

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional, industrial, and physician assistant staffing and placement services in the United States. The company offers professional placement services comprising placement of information technology, engineering, medical, and accounting professionals on regular placement basis or a temporary contract basis; and weekly temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.