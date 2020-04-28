Platinum Group Metals Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) Short Interest Update

Platinum Group Metals Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 513,300 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the March 31st total of 424,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 325,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of PLG opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. Platinum Group Metals has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $2.98.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Platinum Group Metals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Platinum Group Metals Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) by 111.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 26,259 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Platinum Group Metals worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

