Short Interest in Paramount Gold Nevada Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Increases By 28.7%

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2020

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,600 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the March 31st total of 133,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of PZG opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.86. Paramount Gold Nevada has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $1.38.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Paramount Gold Nevada stock. Emerald Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Gold Nevada Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 62,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Emerald Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Paramount Gold Nevada as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paramount Gold Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

About Paramount Gold Nevada

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, and develops precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Sleeper gold project that comprises 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada.

