A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) VP Gunter Reiss Sells 3,000 Shares

A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) VP Gunter Reiss sold 3,000 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $19,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 148,225 shares in the company, valued at $941,228.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gunter Reiss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 20th, Gunter Reiss sold 1,201 shares of A10 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $7,866.55.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Gunter Reiss sold 3,000 shares of A10 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $15,000.00.

A10 Networks stock opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.56. A10 Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 0.82.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $60.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that A10 Networks Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in A10 Networks by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in A10 Networks by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 131,612 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707 shares during the period. 65.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

