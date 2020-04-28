Short Interest in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Decreases By 20.8%

Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,400 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the March 31st total of 138,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Alleghany news, Director William K. Lavin sold 1,016 shares of Alleghany stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.34, for a total transaction of $790,793.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,019.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alleghany by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,080,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alleghany in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,339,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alleghany by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 101,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,473,000 after buying an additional 11,015 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,307,000 after buying an additional 38,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,379,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alleghany stock opened at $549.02 on Tuesday. Alleghany has a 12-month low of $426.87 and a 12-month high of $847.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $542.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $723.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.80.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported ($6.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.86 by ($14.95). Alleghany had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.35) earnings per share. Alleghany’s revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alleghany will post 37.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Y has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alleghany from $900.00 to $850.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Alleghany from $915.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alleghany presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $633.75.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

