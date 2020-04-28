Barclays Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €200.00 Price Target

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been given a €200.00 ($232.56) price target by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 22.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €255.00 ($296.51) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Nord/LB set a €252.00 ($293.02) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €195.00 ($226.74) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €225.00 ($261.63) target price on Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Independent Research set a €250.00 ($290.70) target price on Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allianz currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €222.60 ($258.84).

Shares of Allianz stock opened at €163.66 ($190.30) on Tuesday. Allianz has a 1 year low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a 1 year high of €206.80 ($240.47). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €154.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €202.43.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

