Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 1,855 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBEU. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,408,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $649,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $696,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 14,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $349,000.

Shares of BBEU opened at $19.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.36.

