Bank of America Corp DE Sells 610 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.27% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 2,109.6% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 19,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 19,029 shares during the period. 55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $727,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $349,000. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $287,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FMAT opened at $26.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average is $31.11. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $34.58.

