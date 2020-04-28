Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,343 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.14% of Calix worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Calix by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Calix by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Calix by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calix by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,536 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $557.27 million, a P/E ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 0.85. Calix Inc has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $10.55.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $120.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.05 million. Calix had a negative return on equity of 5.37% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Calix Inc will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $7,432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

