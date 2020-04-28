Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Atwater Malick LLC

Atwater Malick LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,871 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 3.8% of Atwater Malick LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.80.

NYSE DIS opened at $106.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.73. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $191.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

