Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 58.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,837 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 23.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 22,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $200,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,753,659. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $340,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,264.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,234 shares of company stock valued at $5,667,854. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $79.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $99.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.52. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.23.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

