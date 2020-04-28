Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $6.20 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 76.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,379 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 292,574 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 61,514 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,610 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.13.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $75.98 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.10. The company has a market cap of $86.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

