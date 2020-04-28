PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,413 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 117,424 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $6,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 17,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $617,887.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,586.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $812,161.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PHM opened at $25.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.06. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $47.37.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.75%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

