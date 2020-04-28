Artemis Investment Management LLP Trims Position in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its position in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 31,781 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.08% of EXACT Sciences worth $6,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in EXACT Sciences by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 588,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,125,000 after buying an additional 25,138 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 212,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,337,000 after acquiring an additional 103,755 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,411,000 after buying an additional 43,895 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the first quarter worth about $514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark Stenhouse sold 11,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $677,332.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,712.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $116,084.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,648 shares in the company, valued at $367,280.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,679 shares of company stock worth $4,236,863 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXAS opened at $80.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.96 and a beta of 1.76. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $123.99.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.91. The business had revenue of $295.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.39 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. On average, research analysts predict that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on EXACT Sciences from $127.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.94.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

