Artemis Investment Management LLP Increases Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 74.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,509 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,323,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $525,951,000 after purchasing an additional 137,273 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth $286,226,000. Provident Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,030,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,364,000 after acquiring an additional 127,325 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,974,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,634,000 after acquiring an additional 29,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,820,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $221,850,000 after acquiring an additional 66,829 shares in the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $106.50 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.51 and a fifty-two week high of $139.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TROW. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.73.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total transaction of $7,837,794.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,073,855.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.