Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 396,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 57,739 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.07% of Pembina Pipeline worth $7,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,897,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $737,407,000 after purchasing an additional 974,365 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,940,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $478,794,000 after purchasing an additional 684,504 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,438,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $461,661,000 after buying an additional 231,461 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 6,359,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $235,756,000 after buying an additional 1,984,769 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,062,000. 52.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $20.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $40.65.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.26). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.1482 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.50%.

PBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $55.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.44.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

