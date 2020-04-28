Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $7.52 Million Holdings in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its holdings in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.40% of Saia worth $7,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Saia by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 344,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,272,000 after buying an additional 105,201 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at about $349,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Saia by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Saia by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,801,000 after buying an additional 51,062 shares in the last quarter.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Saia from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Saia from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Saia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Saia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $85.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.43 and a 200-day moving average of $89.25. Saia Inc has a one year low of $56.35 and a one year high of $107.00.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $443.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.31 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Saia’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Saia Inc will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 12,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $1,152,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,918,600.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

