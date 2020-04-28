Artemis Investment Management LLP Acquires New Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 61,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,594,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.06% of Kansas City Southern at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 188.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,786,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,928 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $159,629,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 545.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 953,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,970,000 after buying an additional 805,327 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth $86,867,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 651,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,718,000 after acquiring an additional 329,660 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $131.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $178.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.89 and its 200-day moving average is $148.83.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.18. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $731.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

A number of analysts recently commented on KSU shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $193.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.25.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

