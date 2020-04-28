Artemis Investment Management LLP Takes $7.66 Million Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 559,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 10,096.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 407,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 403,856 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,059,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,651,000 after purchasing an additional 49,192 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,212.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 223,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after buying an additional 206,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 194,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 43,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

JEF stock opened at $12.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.12. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $24.03. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.64.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

JEF has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.