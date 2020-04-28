Artemis Investment Management LLP Invests $7.77 Million in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 278,148 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,766,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,147,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,759,055,000 after purchasing an additional 32,316,244 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 21,359,622 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $635,235,000 after buying an additional 99,416 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 204.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,655,560 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $346,636,000 after buying an additional 7,833,289 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,394,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $338,832,000 after buying an additional 6,979,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 230.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,667,032 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $287,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,745,838 shares during the period. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $30.08 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $47.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.77 and its 200-day moving average is $30.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $1,600,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,539,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,634,557.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $6,565,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,100,000 shares of company stock worth $65,398,000 in the last ninety days. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Cfra raised Uber Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.19.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

